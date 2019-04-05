Michigan Distilleries Bring Home 26 Awards from American Distilling Institute
Seven Michigan distilleries brought home a collective 26 medals from the 16th Annual Craft Spirits Conference & Expo, presented by the Michigan Craft Distillers Association March 18–21 in Denver, CO.
Long Road Distillers, which recently opened a tasting room in Boyne City, was awarded “Best of Category” for its Amaro Pazzo in the coffee liqueur category, along with six other honors. Other distilleries in Michigan recognized include American Fifth Spirits in Lansing, Ethanology in Elk Rapids, Iron Fish Distillery in Thompsonville, Motor City Gas in Royal Oak, New Holland Spirits in Grand Rapids and Round Barn Distillery in Baroda.
Overall, more than 235 distilleries from around the world were recognized during the annual competition for producing some of the finest artisan spirits in categories ranging from aged gin to whiskey, all judged by highly-esteemed panels of judges in a blind tasting.
Michigan Distillery Medals
Best in Category:
Long Road Distillers Amaro Pazzo
Gold:
Long Road Distillers Raspberry Liqueur
New Holland Spirits Knickerbocker Barrel Gin
Round Barn Distillery 269 Gin
Silver:
American Fifth Spirits Salted Caramel
American Fifth Spirits Straight Bourbon
American Fifth Spirits Signature Rye Whiskey
Ethanology Mel Vocatus
Iron Fish Distillery Michigan Rye Vodka
Long Road Distillers Barrel Reserve Gin
Long Road Distillers Amaro Pazzo
Long Road Distillers Nocino
Long Road Distillers Aquavit
Long Road Distillers Old Aquavit
New Holland Spirits Knickerbocker American Gin
New Holland Spirits Beer Barrel Bourbon
Bronze:
Ethanology Ferox Barrel Rested Summer Gin
Ethanology Siligo Vodka
Motor City Gas Midnight Oil Whiskey
Motor City Gas Gas N’ Ginger Flavored Whiskey
New Holland Spirits Knickerbocker Blueberry Gin
New Holland Spirits Knickerbocker Grapefruit Gin
New Holland Spirits Holland Mule
New Holland Spirits Beer Barrel Rye
Round Barn Distillery Divine Vodka
Round Barn Distillery Baroda Straight Bourbon Whiskey
The American Distilling Institute (ADI) is the largest community of small-batch, independently owned distilleries in the nation. Founded in 2003, ADI has become a beacon for the craft distilling community—serving as the go-to source for all information on craft distilling.
The Michigan Craft Distillers Association was formed in October 2014 as a non-profit organization charged with marketing the individual member businesses, their products and events, but also help bring a voice for the industry when it comes to legislative issues that affect the overall beverage industry. MCDA currently represents more than two dozen distilleries with nearly 40 unique tasting room locations around the state, as well as a handful of distillery in-planning members and nearly 30 allied members. Michigan’s craft distilling industry is growing at a rapid pace—ranking #8 in the nation in terms of overall number of distilleries according to The Craft Spirits Data Project© 2018 report.