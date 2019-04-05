Michigan Distilleries Bring Home 26 Awards from American Distilling Institute

Long Road Distillers, which recently opened a tasting room in Boyne City, was awarded “Best of Category” for its Amaro Pazzo in the coffee liqueur category, along with six other honors. Other distilleries in Michigan recognized include American Fifth Spirits in Lansing, Ethanology in Elk Rapids, Iron Fish Distillery in Thompsonville, Motor City Gas in Royal Oak, New Holland Spirits in Grand Rapids and Round Barn Distillery in Baroda.

Overall, more than 235 distilleries from around the world were recognized during the annual competition for producing some of the finest artisan spirits in categories ranging from aged gin to whiskey, all judged by highly-esteemed panels of judges in a blind tasting.